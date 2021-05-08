HSBC Upgrades Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) to Buy

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE:SHI opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 840.95 and a beta of 0.79. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $27.46.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.49. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 0.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 457.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 184,868 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 202,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 75,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 27,126 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 1st quarter worth $1,047,000.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

