Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.200-3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hub Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.20-3.40 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on HUBG. Barclays raised shares of Hub Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.08.

HUBG stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.23. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $73.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. Research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

