Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €32.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.65) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 25.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.56 ($38.30).

ETR BOSS opened at €42.67 ($50.20) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.33. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12 month high of €39.33 ($46.27).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

