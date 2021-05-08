Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €32.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.65) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 25.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.56 ($38.30).

ETR BOSS opened at €42.67 ($50.20) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.33. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12 month high of €39.33 ($46.27).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.