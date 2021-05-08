Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BOSSY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

BOSSY opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.