Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BOSSY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

BOSSY opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.