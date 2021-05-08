Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humanigen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.14.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Shares of HGEN stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,313. Humanigen has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humanigen will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 17,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $367,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,908,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,309,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 341,304 shares of company stock valued at $6,227,485. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humanigen by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 89,662 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,270,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,700,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Humanigen by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.