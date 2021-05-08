Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

HURN stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.00. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $975,891.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,050.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,458,000 after acquiring an additional 74,162 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 957,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,449,000 after buying an additional 62,420 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 638,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,891,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,555,000 after acquiring an additional 95,403 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.