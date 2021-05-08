iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) PT Raised to $82.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IAFNF. Scotiabank raised their target price on iA Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on iA Financial from $66.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of iA Financial in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on iA Financial from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on iA Financial from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.33.

iA Financial stock remained flat at $$57.69 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.27. iA Financial has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $57.69.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

