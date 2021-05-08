IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given New $291.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $253.00 to $291.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IAC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.57.

IAC opened at $241.40 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $266.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

