IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Given a $4.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $4.00 target price on IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IAMGOLD to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.82.

IAG stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.34. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after buying an additional 3,766,368 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,409,169 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 250,914 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 39,636,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 335,781 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

