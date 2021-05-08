iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICLK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLK. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,982,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,174 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $12,828,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $8,817,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,605,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,881,000. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICLK opened at $12.14 on Friday. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 8.44%.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

