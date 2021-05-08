IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP opened at $151.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.72. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $151.72.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.