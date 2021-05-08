IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,569 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,825,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

HYG opened at $87.33 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.98 and a 52-week high of $87.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.64.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.