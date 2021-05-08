IFP Advisors Inc Has $7.35 Million Holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLTB. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Shares of FLTB stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.60. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $52.90.

