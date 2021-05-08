IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) PT Raised to $49.00 at CIBC

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IGIFF. TD Securities raised IGM Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IGM Financial from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on IGM Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.63.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of IGIFF opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $36.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.7714 dividend. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.72. This represents a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.