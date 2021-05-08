IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) PT Raised to $123.00 at Morgan Stanley

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $107.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $63.95 and a 1 year high of $109.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.59. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,429,746.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

