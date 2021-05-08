II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $801.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will announce sales of $801.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $775.40 million to $844.58 million. II-VI reported sales of $746.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.08 million. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. II-VI’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised shares of II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on II-VI from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

Shares of IIVI opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -578.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.88.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total value of $778,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,591 shares in the company, valued at $37,426,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,082,840 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 822.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in II-VI by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of II-VI by 17.7% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 36,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in II-VI by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

