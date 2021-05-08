Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.63.

PI stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.58. 117,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,673. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Impinj has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $79.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 2.56.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $75,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,043 shares of company stock worth $1,931,190 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 125,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 37,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

