Independent Research Reiterates €46.00 Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €46.95 ($55.24).

FPE opened at €35.60 ($41.88) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.32. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

