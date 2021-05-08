India Capital Growth Fund’s (IGC) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
IGC opened at GBX 95 ($1.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £106.88 million and a P/E ratio of -7.20. India Capital Growth Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 99 ($1.29). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 86.25.
India Capital Growth Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for India Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.