India Capital Growth Fund’s (IGC) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

IGC opened at GBX 95 ($1.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £106.88 million and a P/E ratio of -7.20. India Capital Growth Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 99 ($1.29). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 86.25.

India Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

