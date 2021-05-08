Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €31.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IFXA. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($50.00) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €37.95 ($44.65).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

