Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) PT Raised to $7.00

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its price objective lifted by Northland Securities from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.14.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.80. 1,822,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Infinera has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $30,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,411 shares in the company, valued at $158,887.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 35,065 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $344,338.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 473,609 shares of company stock worth $4,751,901. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,938,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Infinera by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 56,342 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Infinera by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 547,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 56,353 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth $5,345,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Infinera by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,462,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

