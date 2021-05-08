Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC raised shares of Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Information Services alerts:

IRMTF stock remained flat at $$21.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. Information Services has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $21.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.