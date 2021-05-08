Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC raised shares of Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

IRMTF stock remained flat at $$21.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. Information Services has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $21.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.