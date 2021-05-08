Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, masts for antennas, cabling, dishes, spaces for equipment, and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, and ordinary, corrective and extraordinary maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

