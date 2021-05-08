InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. InMode updated its FY21 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 2.600-2.750 EPS.

Shares of INMD traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.07. The stock had a trading volume of 732,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,159. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.97. InMode has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 1.95.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

