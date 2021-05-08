InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) PT Raised to $104.00 at Robert W. Baird

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.94% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.
InMode stock opened at $77.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 1.95. InMode has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.97.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of InMode by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,655 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in InMode by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in InMode by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,908 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in InMode by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in InMode by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.
InMode Company Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
