InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) PT Raised to $104.00 at Robert W. Baird

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

InMode stock opened at $77.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 1.95. InMode has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.97.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of InMode by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,655 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in InMode by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in InMode by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,908 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in InMode by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in InMode by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

