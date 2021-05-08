Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

Separately, CL King increased their price objective on shares of Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $102.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.41. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 68.82 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $339.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.20 million. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innospec will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 19.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Innospec by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Innospec by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Innospec during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

