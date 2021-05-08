Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,162,000 after buying an additional 245,786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,205,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,277,000 after buying an additional 45,750 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $30,996,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $29,363,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

In other news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

Shares of IIPR opened at $184.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.59. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $222.08. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.47%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.