Insider Buying: Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Insider Buys 1,038 Shares of Stock

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) insider James Smith acquired 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £1,795.74 ($2,346.15).

Shares of CNE opened at GBX 173.80 ($2.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £867.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 170.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 174.70. Cairn Energy PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 117.53 ($1.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71).

Several equities analysts have commented on CNE shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective (down previously from GBX 210 ($2.74)) on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 198.50 ($2.59).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

