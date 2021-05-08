Insider Buying: SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Major Shareholder Acquires $20,910.00 in Stock

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $20,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SSNT opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $13.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SilverSun Technologies stock. Weber Alan W acquired a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Weber Alan W owned about 0.22% of SilverSun Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

