Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells 3,895 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $139,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ADPT stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. Research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

