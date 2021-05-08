Insider Selling: Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Insider Sells 2,917 Shares of Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $151,771.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,478.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Douglas R. Timmerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of Ally Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $138,207.46.

ALLY opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $54.14.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

ALLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

