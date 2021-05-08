Insider Selling: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Sells $479,100.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP David Sponsel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $479,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 615,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,827,474.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Sponsel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, David Sponsel sold 14,572 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $242,332.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.53. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. Analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,036,000 after buying an additional 450,287 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth about $26,875,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,688,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after buying an additional 1,087,868 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth about $16,677,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after buying an additional 504,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

