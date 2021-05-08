Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Sells 5,068 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $397,229.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $77.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 20,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

