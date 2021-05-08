Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Sells 5,068 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $397,229.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $77.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 20,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
