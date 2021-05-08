Insider Selling: Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Sells 612,192 Shares of Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 612,192 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$3,338,221.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,253,648.18.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.29. 2,752,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,412. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38. Capstone Mining Corp. has a one year low of C$0.48 and a one year high of C$6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CS shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$5.65 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$4.80 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.60.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

