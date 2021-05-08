Insider Selling: DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Insider Sells $626,124.40 in Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $626,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DVA opened at $126.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.30 and a 52 week high of $126.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.44.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

