Insider Selling: Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Sells 74,498 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 74,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $271,172.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,836,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Linda Stinson sold 77,523 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $270,555.27.
- On Monday, May 3rd, Linda Stinson sold 39,437 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $129,353.36.
- On Friday, April 30th, Linda Stinson sold 44,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $147,063.00.
- On Monday, April 26th, Linda Stinson sold 26,895 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $83,374.50.
- On Thursday, April 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 12,385 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $37,278.85.
- On Friday, April 16th, Linda Stinson sold 9,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $27,600.00.
- On Friday, April 9th, Linda Stinson sold 21,750 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $65,902.50.
- On Wednesday, April 7th, Linda Stinson sold 30,866 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $95,375.94.
- On Monday, April 5th, Linda Stinson sold 76,953 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $242,401.95.
- On Monday, March 29th, Linda Stinson sold 42,252 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $128,023.56.
Shares of NYSE ELVT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 716,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,939. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. The company has a market cap of $126.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.90.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.87.
About Elevate Credit
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
Recommended Story: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.