Insider Selling: Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) COO Sells 19,295 Shares of Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EVH opened at $19.85 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.40.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,427,000 after purchasing an additional 309,949 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,102,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,760,000 after purchasing an additional 347,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,012,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after purchasing an additional 151,691 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 980,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at $15,623,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.