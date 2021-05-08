Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells $3,013,115.32 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 99,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $3,013,115.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,199.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

LEVI stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 408.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,751 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 109,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 658,339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,004,000 after acquiring an additional 106,746 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

