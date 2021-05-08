Insider Selling: National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells 1,233 Shares of Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,233 shares of National Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $63,055.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Research alerts:

On Wednesday, April 28th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 50,000 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 58,267 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $3,156,906.06.

Shares of National Research stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average of $49.34. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.77 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 87.53%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in National Research by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Research by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Research in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in National Research in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in National Research in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.