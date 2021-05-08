Insider Selling: Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) CEO Sells $1,730,628.64 in Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NOC stock opened at $370.63 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $375.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.08.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

