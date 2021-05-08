Insider Selling: Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Major Shareholder Sells $4,495,400.00 in Stock

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) major shareholder Greylock Xii Gp Llc sold 266,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $4,495,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Oportun Financial stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17. Oportun Financial Co. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $609.96 million, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.25.
Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.13 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. Oportun Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Oportun Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.
About Oportun Financial
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
See Also: What Is an EV Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.