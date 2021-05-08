Insider Selling: Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Major Shareholder Sells $4,495,400.00 in Stock

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) major shareholder Greylock Xii Gp Llc sold 266,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $4,495,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oportun Financial stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17. Oportun Financial Co. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $609.96 million, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.13 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. Oportun Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,292,000 after acquiring an additional 276,204 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Oportun Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

