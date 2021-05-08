Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Sells 15,615 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,418,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $562.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.27 and a 12-month high of $564.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

