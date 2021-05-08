Insider Selling: Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Major Shareholder Sells 82,953 Shares of Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 82,953 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total transaction of $7,894,637.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Searchlight Capital Partners I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 102,599 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $10,120,365.36.

On Friday, April 30th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 90,123 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $8,895,140.10.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 114,614 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $11,237,902.70.

On Monday, April 26th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $19,029,002.32.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $25,485,743.80.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $10,939,153.60.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960,000.00.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock traded up $3.21 on Friday, reaching $87.36. 2,209,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,432. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.84 and its 200-day moving average is $76.89. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

