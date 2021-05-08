Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Insider Sells $392,404.20 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $392,404.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.64. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.80 and a quick ratio of 11.08.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SILK shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.