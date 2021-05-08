Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Sells 25,563 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.98, for a total value of $5,776,726.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher William Degnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $6,020,853.39.

On Monday, March 8th, Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total transaction of $5,855,716.41.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $206.04 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.41 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.46.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

