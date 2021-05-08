Insider Selling: Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Director Sells C$1,241,362.21 in Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.33, for a total value of C$1,241,362.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,590,251.67.

Dean Connor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.77, for a total value of C$1,193,455.55.

On Monday, March 1st, Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.71, for a total transaction of C$1,154,902.65.

SLF stock opened at C$66.20 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of C$44.06 and a 52-week high of C$67.26. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. The firm has a market cap of C$38.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.60.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$11.65 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.4700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.21.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

