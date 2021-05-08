Insider Selling: U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) VP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of U.S. Concrete stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.97 million, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.34. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USCR shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

