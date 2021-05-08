Insider Selling: U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) VP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of U.S. Concrete stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.97 million, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.34. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24.
U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Concrete
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
