Insider Selling: Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) SVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $237,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,254.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UIS opened at $23.87 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

