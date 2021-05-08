Insights Network Price Reaches $0.0384 on Exchanges (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0384 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Insights Network has a market cap of $7.55 million and $23,680.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00080447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00063857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.89 or 0.00790236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00103415 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,660.01 or 0.09579834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00044556 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,040,206 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

