IntelGenx Technologies (IGX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IntelGenx Technologies (CVE:IGX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

IntelGenx Technologies (CVE:IGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.03 million for the quarter.

IntelGenx Technologies stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.71. The company had a trading volume of 72,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,257. The stock has a market cap of C$79.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88. IntelGenx Technologies has a 1 year low of C$0.17 and a 1 year high of C$0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.39.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine. The company's products under development comprise INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

